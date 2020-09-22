aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LIFE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

