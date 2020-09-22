Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0865 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Auctus has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $85,195.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.04371694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,738,858 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

