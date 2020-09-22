Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0061

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Aurora has a market cap of $40.19 million and $4.46 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.04399125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

