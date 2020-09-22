Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 13.5% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s share price traded up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.69 and last traded at C$9.59. 2,866,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,441,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. The firm has a market cap of $951.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.