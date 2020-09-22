Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Up 10.5%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s share price was up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 432,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 411,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

