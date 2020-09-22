AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,272.72.

AZO stock traded down $19.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,166.33. 23,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,205.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.01 by $7.92. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 65.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

