Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,799. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 163,102 shares of company stock worth $1,018,779. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.