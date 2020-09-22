Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.31.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,386. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -190.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,974. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avalara by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $54,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2,278.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 576,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

