Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

AGR traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 23,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,541. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

