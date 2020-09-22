Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.47. Avanti Energy shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 15,216 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

