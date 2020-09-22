AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.16). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,522. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

