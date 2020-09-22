Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATCO. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Aware in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Aware from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Aware from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

