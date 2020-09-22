Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $757.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 103.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.