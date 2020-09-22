Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives $14.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

AXGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, Director Atul Pande bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

