Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $177.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.88 million and the lowest is $156.51 million. Azul posted sales of $764.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 482,864 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 218.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.