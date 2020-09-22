B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $669.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,727.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,506 shares of company stock worth $1,733,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

