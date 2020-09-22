Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €34.20 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of ETR DBAN traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €30.95 ($36.41). The company had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.48. The stock has a market cap of $465.61 million and a PE ratio of 54.11.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

