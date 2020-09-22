Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

