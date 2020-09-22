Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

BBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 12,214,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,836,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,382 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.