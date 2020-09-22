Bank of America Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $138.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.