Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

