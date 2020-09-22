Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Up 25.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) shares shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.03. 280,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 53,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYL. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$30.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Royer bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,900,204.49.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.