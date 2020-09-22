Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Up 6.1%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.14. 381,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 588,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 12.99. The company has a market cap of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.