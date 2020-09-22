Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. HSBC started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Beazley stock remained flat at $$5.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Beazley has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.04.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

