Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 487 ($6.36).

BEZ stock traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 390 ($5.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,169. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.07.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

