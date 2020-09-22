Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.90. 20,133,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 11,625,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 129.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

