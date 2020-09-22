Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $20.33 and $13.77. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $376,326.56 and $38,148.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056536 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 239,666,453 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

