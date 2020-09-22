Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, creates, publishes, and distributes digital games in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Its games portfolio include Call of War, a browser based World War II strategy game; Conflict of Nations: Modern War, a browser based strategy game; eRepublik, a browser based multiplayer online game; Gemstone IV and Dragonrealms, a browser based fantasy games; Goodgame: Big Farm, an online farming strategy game; Goodgame: Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, an online farming strategy game for mobile; Goodgame: EMPIRE, an online strategy game for browser; Goodgame: EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, an online strategy game for browser.

