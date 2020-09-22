BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 6.6%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.22. 2,532,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,361,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.55.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BEST by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

