BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

XAIR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 3,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.72. BeyondAirInc . has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,734.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 870,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,184.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,162 shares of company stock valued at $993,128. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter worth $87,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

