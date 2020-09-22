BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BGCP opened at $2.36 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $846.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in BGC Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 805,079 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 70.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,179,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 476,058 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

