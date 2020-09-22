BiblePay (BBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258,303.01

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, BiblePay has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $258,303.01 and $10,559.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,545,912,789 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

