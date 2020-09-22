BidaskClub Downgrades Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) to Strong Sell

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

