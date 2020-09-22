BidaskClub Downgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National CineMedia by 73.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

