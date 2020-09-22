BidaskClub Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Sell

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,800. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

