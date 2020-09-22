BidaskClub Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRGI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.