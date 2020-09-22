BidaskClub Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays cut their price objective on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra downgraded First Solar to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

First Solar stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

