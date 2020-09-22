BidaskClub Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -197.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

