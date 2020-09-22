BidaskClub Lowers Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MPAA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.05 million, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

