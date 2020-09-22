BidaskClub Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.05 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.