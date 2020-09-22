BidaskClub Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.