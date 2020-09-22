BidaskClub Upgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JOBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after buying an additional 385,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 51job by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in 51job by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,712,000 after buying an additional 197,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 51job by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,846,000 after buying an additional 170,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 51job by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 154,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

