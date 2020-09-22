BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Buy”

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

