BidaskClub Upgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Buy

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

MASI traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $218.13. 4,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

