BidaskClub Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.