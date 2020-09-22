BidaskClub Upgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Buy

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894. Omega Flex has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Omega Flex by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

