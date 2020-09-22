Billington (LON:BILN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Billington stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.12). 27,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,975. Billington has a 52-week low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.