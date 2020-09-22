Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $412.08 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $412.08 million and $199.80 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.44 or 0.04420222 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 411,436,017 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

