BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,463. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $3,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,859,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 11,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,791. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a P/E ratio of -82.34, a PEG ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.