BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $32.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLFS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,791. The firm has a market cap of $844.85 million, a PE ratio of -82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,378.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 685,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 591,049 shares of company stock worth $10,298,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

